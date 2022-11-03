 | Thu, Nov 03, 2022
KU and OSU anxious about their quarterbacks

The Jayhawks would stick with Jason Bean if Jalon Daniels is unable to play. The No. 18 Cowboys are going to try and get their star quarterback Spencer Sanders back on the field for Saturday's matchup.

Sports

November 3, 2022 - 2:04 PM

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) of the Kansas Jayhawks runs for a 3-yard touchdown past Duke's Chandler Rivers (0) during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Lawrence, Kansas. (Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images/TNS)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy watched from the sideline as Spencer Sanders, his star quarterback, was tackled hard enough on his shoulder during a loss to Kansas State to end up in the injury tent.

Kansas coach Lance Leipold could relate.

Three weeks earlier against TCU, the Jayhawks lost quarterback Jalon Daniels when he was tackled hard on his shoulder, forcing them to turn to Jason Bean with mixed results during what has become a three-game losing streak.

