 | Wed, Mar 23, 2022
KU reunion at Sweet 16 illustrates the sign of the times in college basketball

When Kansas and Iowa State converge in their respective Sweet 16 matchups Friday, a pair of familiar faces will be on the sidelines. KU's Jalen Coleman-Lands played at ISU before transferring to Kansas; Iowa State's Tristan Enaruna was a Jayhawk last season.

March 23, 2022 - 2:19 PM

KU's Jalen Coleman-Lands wrapped a pass around Baylor's Jeremy Sochan during the second half of a Big 12 Conference game this season at Allen Fieldhouse. Photo by Rich Sugg / Kansas City Star / TNS

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — There will be quite a reunion when Kansas and Providence join Iowa State and Miami at the Sweet 16 in Chicago this week, and it perfectly demonstrates the transient nature of college basketball these days.

The top-seeded Jayhawks, who face the Friars in the first Midwest Region semifinal Friday night, have on their bench sharp-shooter Jalen Coleman-Lands, who was part of the mass exodus from the Cyclones after last season.

Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger countered by landing Tristan Enaruna, who played for the Jayhawks last season. Enaruna will line up in the other regional semifinal Friday night against Hurricanes guard Charlie Moore, whose career odyssey began at Cal and included a pit stop with the Jayhawks before spending the past two seasons at DePaul.

