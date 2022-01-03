 | Mon, Jan 03, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Bench helps Kansas in win

The Jayhawks bench came in clutch against George Mason as Kansas opened 2022 with a 76-67 win on Saturday. Jalen Coleman-Lands had 20 points, while Mitch Lightfoot had 14.

By

Sports

January 3, 2022 - 9:16 AM

Jalen Wilson (10) of the Kansas Jayhawks is fouled by D'Shawn Schwartz (15) of the George Mason Patriots on a fast break at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images/TNS) Photo by TNS

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kim English probably didn’t have Kansas guard Jalen Coleman-Lands or forward Mitch Lightfoot circled on his scouting report.

Coleman-Lands came off the bench to hit five 3-pointers and score 20 points, Lightfoot hopped up after him and scored 14, and together they helped No. 6 Kansas hold off the Patriots 76-67 on Saturday in a late addition to the schedule.

“I think the bench went (16 of 19) from the field. That was something we needed,” said Lightfoot, who shot 7 of 7. “We just want to go out there and produce for our guys and give us the best ability to win.”

Related
December 20, 2021
December 8, 2021
February 12, 2021
February 3, 2021
Most Popular