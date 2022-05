HUMBOLDT — In describing Brooklyn Ellis’s prowess on the softball diamond, Brad Piley notes the Humboldt High School senior’s ability to put movement on her pitches.

With a variety of pitches, from her changeup and curveball to a split-change and screwball, Ellis has thrived at keeping opposing batters at bay.

But her most notable attribute may be her calm demeanor when faced with adversity, noted Piley, Lady Cub head coach.