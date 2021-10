CHERRYVALE — Humboldt High’s volleyball team earned a road split Tuesday, falling in straight sets against highly ranked Eureka, before toppling host Cherryvale to wrap up the day.

Eureka, which entered Tuesday’s matchup with a 28-1 record, cruised to a 25-13 and 25-16 victory.

Nautianna Goforth led Humboldt with six kills, followed by Kirstyn Murrow with four, Karley Wools three, Shelby Shaughnessy two and Kenisyn Hottenstein one.