Lady Cubs drop opener, 24-19, to Cherryvale JH

HUMBOLDT — A third-quarter lull did in Humboldt Middle School’s girls in their season-opener Thursday.

Visiting Cherryvale put together a 9-3 third-quarter run, enough to withstand Humboldt’s late rally in a 24-19 win.

The A team setback was the only blemish on an otherwise solid start to the season. Humboldt’s B team cruised to a 17-10 win, and the Lady Cub C team prevailed, 15-6 in two quarters.

“I was really proud of the way the girls competed,” Humboldt coach Mike Miller said. “We were really good defensively at all three levels. We saw some really good things, but also a lot of things that we need to clean up. We know what areas we need to improve on and will be better next time out.”

Hadlee Allen scored eight to lead Humboldt’s A team, followed by Sydney Daniels with six, Quinn Miller with four and Zoey Sanchez with one.

Ava Davis paced the Lady Cub B team with six, Brooklyn Watson scored four, Azzy Miller three and Lucy Galloway and Azahlynn Wilkerson two apiece.

Wilkerson paced a balanced C team attack in its two-quarter game with four points. Galloway added three, and Azzy Miller, Ava Davis, Aubree Trim and Zoey Hess with two apiece.