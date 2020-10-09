Lady Cubs extend streak

MORAN — Humboldt pushed its winning streak to nine Thursday, sweeping past Southern Coffey County and host Marmaton Valley.
Meanwhile, the Wildcats defeated Southern Coffey County in their portion of the triangular in straight sets, although the Titans proved a challenge for both squads.
Humboldt toppled SCC, 25-16 and 31-29.
