Menu Search Log in

Lady Cubs extend streak

Humboldt pushed its winning streak to nine Thursday, sweeping past Southern Coffey County and host Marmaton Valley.

By

Sports

October 9, 2020 - 3:19 PM

MORAN — Humboldt pushed its winning streak to nine Thursday, sweeping past Southern Coffey County and host Marmaton Valley.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats defeated Southern Coffey County in their portion of the triangular in straight sets, although the Titans proved a challenge for both squads.

Humboldt toppled SCC, 25-16 and 31-29.

Related
September 28, 2020
September 12, 2018
September 12, 2012
October 19, 2011
Trending