CANEY — The Humboldt High softball team closed the chapter on its regular season with a couple of lopsided run-rule victories at Caney Valley Monday.

The Lady Cubs (17-3) secured a share of the Tri-Valley League championship title alongside Leon-Bluestem. Carsyn Haviland hit for the cycle in a one-sided 19-2 win in game two and Shelby Shaughnessy was dominant in both starts, including a game one 12-2 win.

Game one