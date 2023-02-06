Humboldt coasts by Caney Valley

HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt High boys and girls easily took care of Caney Valley on Friday night behind dominant offensive performances.

The Cubs (13-2) finished with three scorers in double figures, while also forcing six turnovers and grabbing 10 steals on defense. Humboldt out-scored Caney Valley in every quarter and never trailed in a 69-39 victory.

The Lady Cubs (7-8) also finished with three scorers in double figures and held the Bullpups to a pair of quarters with single digit scoring in a 54-38 win.