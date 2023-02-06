 | Mon, Feb 06, 2023
Humboldt coasts by Caney Valley

Sam Hull slammed down a pair of dunks which highlighted Humboldt's dominant victories over Caney Valley at home Friday.

February 6, 2023 - 3:38 PM

Humboldt High’s Sam Hull (17) posts up near the basket in a game against Uniontown on Tuesday, December 6. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt High boys and girls easily took care of Caney Valley on Friday night behind dominant offensive performances. 

The Cubs (13-2) finished with three scorers in double figures, while also forcing six turnovers and grabbing 10 steals on defense. Humboldt out-scored Caney Valley in every quarter and never trailed in a 69-39 victory. 

The Lady Cubs (7-8) also finished with three scorers in double figures and held the Bullpups to a pair of quarters with single digit scoring in a 54-38 win. 

