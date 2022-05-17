Lady Cubs win big to open playoffs

Shelby Shaughnessy pitches Monday for Humboldt High in the Class 3A Regional Tournament. Photo by Mike Myer

HUMBOLDT — Some stellar pitching by freshman Shelby Shaughnessy and a relentless offensive attack paved the way for Humboldt High’s softball team Monday.

The Lady Cubs broke open a 2-1 lead by scoring four in the third and seven in the fourth to secure a 13-1 win over Fredonia.

Humboldt’s victory came in the opening round of the Class 3A playoffs, setting up a semifinal game Tuesday against Burlington, with the hopes of advancing to Tuesday night’s final against either Prairie View or Douglass. (Editor’s note: Tuesday’s games were not completed by deadline.)