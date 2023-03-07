 | Tue, Mar 07, 2023
Lady Red Devils roll to road playoff win

The Allen women's basketball team gutted out a gritty playoff victory at Kansas City Kansas Community College on Monday night. Noa Muranaka hit a go-ahead three with just under two minutes left in the game and that's all the Lady Devils would need to advance.

March 7, 2023 - 2:22 PM

Allen's Noa Muranaka (2). Photo by Quinn Burkitt

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Allen Community College women squeaked by Kansas City Kansas Community College, 56-53,  to advance to the Region VI semifinals on Friday. 

The Lady Devils (19-11) shot 62.5% from the floor in the fourth quarter and took the lead for good with just under two minutes left after trailing most of the game. Allen also outrebounded KCKCC, 41 to 32, and shot better overall from the field in the nailbiter.  

Allen went ahead early after a Clara Romero layup with three minutes left in the first quarter put her Lady Devils ahead, 5-4. KCKCC responded quickly, and took a lead at the end of the first following a Trinity McDow three-pointer, 12-7. 

