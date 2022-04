COLONY — It remains to be seen if Crest High’s Lancers can replicate their magical 2021 baseball season, capped by the program’s first ever appearance in the state baseball tournament.

So far, so good.

Crest’s deep and talented pitching staff has kept the Lancer machine humming right along, including a pair of lopsided victories Monday over visiting Northeast-Arma, 15-0 and 12-2.