Larger foes no issue for Mustangs



Iola High School sophomore Keegen Hill keeps a lead while competing in Neodesha earlier this month.

Iola High School boys and girls track and field athletes held their own against much larger schools while finishing seventh and 13th respectively at the Tad Clements Invitational in Chanute last Friday.

Despite having a limited number of competitors due to conflicting activities, Iola athletes posted numerous top-10 finishes including the Iola Mustangs relay teams finishing third in the 800-meter relay, sixth in the 100-meter relay and wrapping up the night with a third-place finish in the 400-meter relay.

Sophomore distance runner Keegan Hill took second in the 1600 with a time of 4:45:95, followed by junior Jakolby Hill in eighth. Hill also took seventh in the 800 meters.

Looking to break into state in the 300 hurdles, senior Cortland Carson padded his resume with a seventh-place finish while sophomore Joshua Wanker turned a few heads with 3200.

In girls action, junior Mahailie Genoble took third in the 300 hurdles with a time of 40.43 seconds.

Complete results as follows:

Boys

100-meter dash: Konner Larney, 18, 11.95 seconds, Mason Lampe, 23, 12.25, Kevon Loving, 24, 12.26.

200-meter dash: Larney, 15, 24.15 seconds.

800-meter run: Keegan Hill, 7, 2:11.17, Jakolby Hill, 14, 2:20.82, James Hunt, 15, 2:22.43.

1600-meter run: Hill, 2, 4:45.95, James Hunt, 8, 5:14.87, Alejandro Escalante, 15, 5:53.07.

3200-meter run: Joshua Wanker, 9, 11:47.64.

300 hurdles: Cortland Carson, 7, 44.24 seconds.

Long jump: Loving, 18, 16 feet,11.5 inches, Griffin Westervelt, 19, 16’8.5”.

Pole Vault: Rohan Spring, 13, 8 feet.

Discus: Alex Donnelly, 23, 86 feet, 3 inches.

Javelin: Westervelt 18, 107 feet, 8 inches, Donnelly, 20, 99’ 5”, Beau Erickson, 22, 91’.

Shot put: Mathew Drago, 21, 36 feet, 4 inches, Springer, 25, 30’ 8”.

100-meter relay: sixth place.

400-meter relay: third place.

800-meter relay: third place.

Girls

100-meter dash: Keysha Smith, 14, 13.88 seconds, Mahala Burris, 23, 15.83.

200-meter run: Mahailie Genoble, 11, 28.54 seconds, Keysha Smith 17, 29.78.