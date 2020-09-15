Menu Search Log in

Late kick lifts Titans past Denver

The Tennessee Titans came from behind to defeat Denver, 16-14, on a 25-yard field goal with 17 seconds left. Prior to boosting the game-winner, kicker Stephen Gostkowski had performed poorly.

By

Sports

September 15, 2020 - 10:14 AM

DENVER (AP) — A day after Tom Brady’s dud of a debut for Tampa Bay, Stephen Gostkowski failed to put all that Patriots pedigree to work in his first game with the Tennessee Titans.

Until the very end.

Unlike Brady, who lost his first game in a uniform other than New England’s, Gostkowski prevailed Monday night when he nailed a 25-yard field goal with 17 seconds left, sending the Titans past the Denver Broncos 16-14 after he missed four kicks for the first time in his career.

