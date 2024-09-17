Late touchdown sinks Humboldt JV

CHERRYVALE — Humboldt High’s junior varsity football team came out on the short end of a back-and-forth affair, falling 24-22 to Cherryvale. The Chargers scored the game-winning touchdown, complete with 2-point conversion with 2:24 left to erase Humboldt’s 22-16 lead.

“We came out much better this week,” Humboldt JV coach Jeremy Weilert said. “The coaching staff continues to see improvements in our young players.”

Layne Wagner carried for 124 yards and a touchdown. Ty Shaughessy scored twice and gained 19 yards. Remington Strickler had 10 yards on the ground. Shaughnessy also passed for 21 yards, with all of his yardage going to Gavin Gunderman. Shaughnessy led with nine tackles, followed by Wagner with six tackles and a sack. Carson Russell blocked a punt.