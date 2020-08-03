Menu Search Log in

Left in the dust

White Sox sweep past Royals

By

Sports

August 3, 2020 - 10:18 AM

Salvador Perez (13) of the Kansas City Royals dives to tag the bag before Nick Madrigal (1) of the Chicago White Sox can get there during the ninth inning on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Photo by Jamie Squire / Getty Images / TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nick Madrigal was starting to lose sleep after two frustrating games without his first big league hit.

Once the top prospect finally got it, they kept right on coming.

Madrigal followed his first career hit with three more on Sunday, pacing the Chicago White Sox to a 9-2 romp over the Kansas City Royals. The 23-year-old infielder had a pair of hits in a seven-run seventh inning, when he scored the go-ahead run and had his first career RBI, and barely missed out on a 5-for-5 day on a ground ball in the ninth inning.

