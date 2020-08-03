Left in the dust

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nick Madrigal was starting to lose sleep after two frustrating games without his first big league hit.

Once the top prospect finally got it, they kept right on coming.

Madrigal followed his first career hit with three more on Sunday, pacing the Chicago White Sox to a 9-2 romp over the Kansas City Royals. The 23-year-old infielder had a pair of hits in a seven-run seventh inning, when he scored the go-ahead run and had his first career RBI, and barely missed out on a 5-for-5 day on a ground ball in the ninth inning.