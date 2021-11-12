Longtime Royals scout, Art Stewart, dies at 94

It was always easy to catch sight of Art Stewart at Royals spring training in Arizona, as he could be found zipping around the complex in a golf cart.

But what people remember most is what they heard Stewart say. A legendary storyteller, Stewart would regale reporters with tales like this one.

In 2007, a high school batter in California crushed a home run that not only cleared the outfield wall, it landed in the parking lot, smashing the windshield of the school principal’s Mercedes-Benz. That batter? Mike Moustakas, the former Royals third baseman, who was the No. 2 pick in the 2007 Draft.