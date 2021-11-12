 | Sat, Nov 13, 2021
Longtime Royals scout, Art Stewart, dies at 94

Stewart was a key piece in helping the Royals scout the players who contributed to the 2015 World Series run.

By

Sports

November 12, 2021 - 2:55 PM

Art Stewart, the Kansas City Royals' senior advisor to the general manager, with his 1985 World Series ring on the left and his 2015 World Series ring on the right before a game against the Minnesota Twins on Friday, April 8, 2016, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Stewart died at the age of 94, the team announced Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (John Sleezer/Kansas City Star/TNS) Photo by TNS

It was always easy to catch sight of Art Stewart at Royals spring training in Arizona, as he could be found zipping around the complex in a golf cart.

But what people remember most is what they heard Stewart say. A legendary storyteller, Stewart would regale reporters with tales like this one.

In 2007, a high school batter in California crushed a home run that not only cleared the outfield wall, it landed in the parking lot, smashing the windshield of the school principal’s Mercedes-Benz. That batter? Mike Moustakas, the former Royals third baseman, who was the No. 2 pick in the 2007 Draft.

