This Royals legend ‘took a chance’ on Bo Jackson: ‘Thank you, Art Stewart’

Bo Jackson, one of the most gifted athletes to ever don a baseball or football uniform, rocketed to stardom with the Kansas City Royals in the late 1980s. With the recent announcement he's been named to the Royals Hall of Fame, Jackson took the opportunity pay his respects to the scout that brought him to Kansas City.

March 15, 2024 - 2:12 PM

The Kansas City Royals' Bo Jackson (16) high-fives teammates in the dugout during a 1989 game. Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images/TNS
Art StewartPhoto by Kansas City Royals via Facebook

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If Bo Jackson had been born a generation later, when he might well have forsaken the game of football that rendered him a supernova, chances are he’d be in Cooperstown alongside former teammate George Brett — the only National Baseball Hall of Fame member who spent his entire career playing for the Royals.

If born a couple generations earlier, when moving pictures of Jackson’s feats would have been scarce and grainy, he’d be seen today as part myth, part legend because, well, how could you credibly document such a phenomenon?

“Call it mystical or magical,” then-Royals general manager John Schuerholz told The Kansas City Star in 1987.

