This Royals legend ‘took a chance’ on Bo Jackson: ‘Thank you, Art Stewart’

Art Stewart Photo by Kansas City Royals via Facebook

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If Bo Jackson had been born a generation later, when he might well have forsaken the game of football that rendered him a supernova, chances are he’d be in Cooperstown alongside former teammate George Brett — the only National Baseball Hall of Fame member who spent his entire career playing for the Royals.

If born a couple generations earlier, when moving pictures of Jackson’s feats would have been scarce and grainy, he’d be seen today as part myth, part legend because, well, how could you credibly document such a phenomenon?

“Call it mystical or magical,” then-Royals general manager John Schuerholz told The Kansas City Star in 1987.