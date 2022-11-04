 | Fri, Nov 04, 2022
Louisville escapes major sanctions in recruiting violations saga

The University of Louisville will be placed on probation for two years, but avoided stiffer penalties after a five-year investigation into recruiting violations. Former coaches Rick Pitino and Chris Mack were exonerated from other charges.

November 4, 2022 - 2:43 PM

Head coach Rick Pitino of the Louisville Cardinals reacts to their 69-73 loss to the Michigan Wolverines during the second round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 19, 2017, in Indianapolis. Photo by (Joe Robbins/Getty Images/TNS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — After five agonizing years, Louisville finally gets to look forward.

An independent panel placed the Cardinals’ basketball program on two years of probation and fined it $5,000, but spared the school major penalties from NCAA allegations leveled in the aftermath of a federal investigation into corruption in college basketball.

The Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP) also declined on Thursday to penalize former Cardinals coach Rick Pitino, whom the NCAA initially cited for failure to promote an atmosphere of compliance. Chris Mack, Pitino’s successor who was fired in January, also was not penalized for additional allegations announced last year by the NCAA.

