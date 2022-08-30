 | Tue, Aug 30, 2022
Marmaton Valley begins middle school volleyball

Marmaton Valley Junior High’s volleyball team opened its 2022 season Monday with a series of matches hosted by Yates Center Middle School.

August 30, 2022 - 2:46 PM

YATES CENTER — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s volleyball team opened its 2022 season Monday with a series of matches hosted by Yates Center Middle School.

Marmaton Valley fell to host Yates Center, 25-12 and 25-23, and Thayer, 25-14 and 25-5, before defeating Pleasanton, 25-14 and 25-12.

Taylen Blevins led Marmaton Valley with 27 points, followed by Addisyn Drake and Layla Cook with 13 points apiece. Evva Sander scored three; Emma Michael, Jae Beachner and Alayna Cook all had one point.

