MVJH wins 3 of 4

MORAN — Marmaton Valley Junior High completed another successful night on the volleyball court.

The Wildcat A team swept past both Northeast-Arma, 25-5 and 25-18, and Jayhawk-Linn, 25-15, 23-25 and 15-5.

Leading the way was Jacee Mattox with 21 points and three kills; Kaya Boone with 20 points; Kyla Sander with 20 points and two kills; Braelyn Sutton with 18 points, six kills and a block; Tay Blevins with nine points, Andie Carr with six, Shelby Sprague five, Jae Beachner three and Tierce Moore with one. Sander added three kills, Blevins two and Sprague one.