MVJH wins 3 of 4

A busy sequence culminated Monday with Marmaton Valley Junior High's volleyball team winning 3 of 4 matches. The A team swept Northeast and Jayhawk-Linn, while the B team went 1-1.

September 28, 2021 - 9:45 AM

Marmaton Valley Junior High's Jacee Mattox tips the ball over the net in a win over Northeast-Area Monday. Photo by Sarah Harrison

MORAN — Marmaton Valley Junior High completed another successful night on the volleyball court.

The Wildcat A team swept past both Northeast-Arma, 25-5 and 25-18, and Jayhawk-Linn, 25-15, 23-25 and 15-5.

Leading the way was Jacee Mattox with 21 points and three kills; Kaya Boone with 20 points; Kyla Sander with 20 points and two kills; Braelyn Sutton with 18 points, six kills and a block; Tay Blevins with nine points, Andie Carr with six, Shelby Sprague five, Jae Beachner three and Tierce Moore with one. Sander added three kills, Blevins two and Sprague one.

