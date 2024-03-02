 | Sat, Mar 02, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Marmaton Valley boys punch ticket to state; Wildcat girls’ season ends in substate finale

Marmaton Valley High's basketball teams saw both sides of the March Madness coin Saturday. The Wildcat boys punched their ticket to the state tournament with a win over Altoona-Midway. The MV girls, however, fell to Olpe in their title game.

By

Sports

March 2, 2024 - 9:56 PM

Marmaton Valley High's boys celebrate after defeating Altoona-Midway, 62-57, Saturday in the Class 1A-II Substate Championship. The victory puts MV in the state basketball tournament for the first time in 23 years. Photo by USD 256 Marmaton Valley via Facebook

A whirlwind evening was equal parts celebration and heartbreak for Marmaton Valley High’s basketball programs.

The Wildcat boys got things started on a high note, rallying from a halftime deficit to defeat Altoona-Midway, 62-57, in their Class 1A-II Substate Championship at St. Paul.

And with the fans still abuzz from the Wildcats’ first trip to the state tournament since 2001, Marmaton Valley’s girls were tipping off 95 miles away, in Rosalia, in the Class 1A-I Substate title game against Olpe.

Related
March 1, 2024
February 26, 2024
December 28, 2023
October 24, 2022
Most Popular