Marmaton Valley boys punch ticket to state; Wildcat girls’ season ends in substate finale

A whirlwind evening was equal parts celebration and heartbreak for Marmaton Valley High’s basketball programs.

The Wildcat boys got things started on a high note, rallying from a halftime deficit to defeat Altoona-Midway, 62-57, in their Class 1A-II Substate Championship at St. Paul.

And with the fans still abuzz from the Wildcats’ first trip to the state tournament since 2001, Marmaton Valley’s girls were tipping off 95 miles away, in Rosalia, in the Class 1A-I Substate title game against Olpe.