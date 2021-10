MORAN — The season is winding down for Marmaton Valley Junior High’s volleyball season, with the Wildcat A team picking up another victory Thursday.

Marmaton Valley prevailed, 25-15 and 25-20 over visiting Northeast.

Jacee Mattox paced the winners with 12 points, followed by Kylah Sander with six, Andie Carr and Braelyn Sutton with five apiece and Shelby Sprague with three.