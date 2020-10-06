MVJH earns split

CHEROKEE — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s volleyball teams earned a road split at Southeast of Cherokee Monday.

Marmaton Valley’s B team prevailed, 25-18 and 25-19.

Megan Kilpatrick shined with 14 points and nine aces. Shelby Sprague was next with eight points and two aces, while Jacee Mattox had six points and three aces. Katelynn Heape added two points and an ace, while Isabelle Berntsen had a point.