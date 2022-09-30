Marmaton Valley Jr. High falls

MORAN — Marmaton Valley Junior High showed marked improvement on the gridiron Thursday.

Four weeks after a lopsided loss to Yates Center, MV had a chance to tie the score with under 3 minutes left in the game. Alas, the drive stalled, and Yates Center scored on a late touchdown to defeat Marmaton Valley, 60-44.

“Our young team has consistently improved throughout the year and our leadership by our captains has been steady,” Marmaton Valley coach Dan Uhlrich said. “Yates Center has nine eighth-graders on their team and has an impressive ball club. We are playing much better football.”