MOUND CITY — Marmaton Valley High’s boys clamped down nicely on defense after a tough start Tuesday.

The Wildcats fell behind host Jayhawk-Linn, 18-8, after one quarter, but surrendered only 19 points the rest of the way.

Meanwhile, Marmaton Valley’s Brayden Lawson erupted in the second period to wind up with 21 points in MV’s 53-37 victory.