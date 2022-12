MOUND CITY — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s hoops teams found points hard to come by Monday at Jayhawk-Linn.

The Wildcat boys dropped a 46-22 decision at Jayhawk-Linn in A team play. The B team prevailed, 23-20, and the C team fell, 13-6.

“We competed and are getting better,” MV head coach Byron Marshall said. “Hopefully our young players are learning for the future.”