Marmaton Valley secures Three Rivers League for first time in 11 years

The Marmaton Valley High football team delivered something the school had been waiting 11 years for at home against St. Paul Friday night: a Three Rivers League regular season championship title.

The Wildcats (6-2) used a powerful defensive effort, one which forced a fumble on the very first drive of the game and has produced three shutouts this season, as well as a balanced offensive attack both on the ground and through the air. In all, the Wildcats scored 11 touchdowns in the 76-28 blowout win.

Head coach Max Mickunas’ squad came out after halftime and scored three touchdowns while holding St. Paul scoreless through the third quarter to earn the mercy-rule victory.