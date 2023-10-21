 | Sat, Oct 21, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Marmaton Valley secures Three Rivers League for first time in 11 years

Like many teams, Marmaton Valley's main goal this season was to secure a Three Rivers League regular season championship title. The Wildcats did just that on Friday when they scored 11 touchdowns on St. Paul in a 76-28 lopsided win.

By

Sports

October 21, 2023 - 12:08 AM

Marmaton Valley's Drayden Ellis scored three of his teams touchdowns against St. Paul. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

The Marmaton Valley High football team delivered something the school had been waiting 11 years for at home against St. Paul Friday night: a Three Rivers League regular season championship title.

The Wildcats (6-2) used a powerful defensive effort, one which forced a fumble on the very first drive of the game and has produced three shutouts this season, as well as a balanced offensive attack both on the ground and through the air. In all, the Wildcats scored 11 touchdowns in the 76-28 blowout win.

Head coach Max Mickunas’ squad came out after halftime and scored three touchdowns while holding St. Paul scoreless through the third quarter to earn the mercy-rule victory.

Related
October 16, 2023
October 2, 2023
September 5, 2023
August 30, 2021
Most Popular