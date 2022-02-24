Marshall sues for early C-USA exit

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall filed a lawsuit against Conference USA in a bid to expedite an early move to the Sun Belt.

Among other things, the lawsuit seeks a declaratory judgment and injunctions against the league, which filed a request for arbitration earlier this month, The Herald-Dispatch reported.

A Conference USA spokesman declined comment on the lawsuit. Last week the conference released a football schedule for the 2022 season that included 14 teams, saying it will “exhaust all necessary legal actions” to keep Southern Mississippi, Old Dominion and Marshall from leaving the league a year early.