Marshall sues for early C-USA exit

Marshall, one of three Conference-USA teams looking to join the Sun Belt, has sued to gain an early exit. Marshall, Southern Miss, and Old Dominion are all leaving, hopefully, to join for next season.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall filed a lawsuit against Conference USA in a bid to expedite an early move to the Sun Belt.

Among other things, the lawsuit seeks a declaratory judgment and injunctions against the league, which filed a request for arbitration earlier this month, The Herald-Dispatch reported.

A Conference USA spokesman declined comment on the lawsuit. Last week the conference released a football schedule for the 2022 season that included 14 teams, saying it will “exhaust all necessary legal actions” to keep Southern Mississippi, Old Dominion and Marshall from leaving the league a year early.

