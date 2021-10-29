 | Fri, Oct 29, 2021
Old Dominion to join Sun Belt Conference

Old Dominion University is set to become one of the newest member of the Sun Belt Conference.

The Monarchs will leave Conference USA after being a member since 2014.

October 29, 2021

Old Dominion's Zack Kuntz and Von Harvey pose after Kuntz scores against Buffalo. Photo by Jessica Dickason

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Old Dominion announced Wednesday it has accepted an invitation to join the Sun Belt Conference no later than July 1, 2023.

ODU has played for seven seasons in Conference USA, which now has eight of its 14 members with plans in place to exit the league in the next few years.

“Joining the Sun Belt Conference is a game-changer for Old Dominion University and our athletic program,” school president Brian Hemphill said in a statement. “We are excited about the expanded opportunities and limitless possibilities now and well into the future.”

