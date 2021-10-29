Old Dominion to join Sun Belt Conference

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Old Dominion announced Wednesday it has accepted an invitation to join the Sun Belt Conference no later than July 1, 2023.

ODU has played for seven seasons in Conference USA, which now has eight of its 14 members with plans in place to exit the league in the next few years.

“Joining the Sun Belt Conference is a game-changer for Old Dominion University and our athletic program,” school president Brian Hemphill said in a statement. “We are excited about the expanded opportunities and limitless possibilities now and well into the future.”