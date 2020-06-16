Merrifield embraces potential return of baseball as players, owners trade barbs

The spirit of cooperation certainly wasn’t the overriding sentiment from dueling statements issued by Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association on Saturday night. Quite the opposite, the tension between the sides seemed palpable.

While disappointing and maddening to many baseball followers, the disagreement also appears to have cleared the way for a season to get underway. Though that season will feature fewer games that might have been possible if the sides were able to reach common ground in a more timely manner.

Their failure to reach an agreement on compensation for players and the length of a season, one likely played without fans amid a global pandemic which has already taken more than 400,000 lives worldwide, means MLB commissioner Rob Manfred will likely unilaterally schedule an abbreviated season in accordance with the terms agreed upon by the sides on March 26.