Menu Search Log in

Merrifield embraces potential return of baseball as players, owners trade barbs

Royals' Whit Merrifield is hopeful that the 2020 MLB baseball season will happen as owners and players look for a deal to get the season underway.

By

Sports

June 16, 2020 - 10:03 AM

Whit Merrifield #15 of the Kansas City Royals makes a catch during the game against the Atlanta Braves at Kauffman Stadium on September 25, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images/TNS

The spirit of cooperation certainly wasn’t the overriding sentiment from dueling statements issued by Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association on Saturday night. Quite the opposite, the tension between the sides seemed palpable.

While disappointing and maddening to many baseball followers, the disagreement also appears to have cleared the way for a season to get underway. Though that season will feature fewer games that might have been possible if the sides were able to reach common ground in a more timely manner.

Their failure to reach an agreement on compensation for players and the length of a season, one likely played without fans amid a global pandemic which has already taken more than 400,000 lives worldwide, means MLB commissioner Rob Manfred will likely unilaterally schedule an abbreviated season in accordance with the terms agreed upon by the sides on March 26.

Related
June 12, 2020
June 11, 2020
May 13, 2020
May 12, 2020
Trending