Messi scores ‘amazing’ goal in Inter Miami FC’s win over Sporting KC

Soccer legend Lionel Messi's goal in the 51st minute highlighted Inter Miami FC's 3-2 win over Sporting Kansas City Saturday. The game was played at Arrowhead Stadium in front of the third-largest crowd in MLS regular-season history.

April 15, 2024 - 2:32 PM

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) hits a corner kick in the second half against Colorado Rapids at Chase Stadium on April 6, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Photo by David Santiago/Miami Herald/TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Lionel Messi scored his fifth goal and added an assist and Luis Suárez tapped in the winner in the 71st minute as Inter Miami CF defeated Sporting Kansas City 3-2 on Saturday night in front of the third-largest crowd in MLS regular-season history.

Many of the 72,610 who filled Arrowhead Stadium to see Messi weren’t disappointed as he delivered deft passes to create scoring chances — and had a highlight-reel goal.

Messi’s left-footed blast from the top of the penalty arc pushed Miami CF (4-2-3) in front 2-1 in the 51st minute. It was his fourth straight MLS game with a goal.

