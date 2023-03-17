 | Fri, Mar 17, 2023
Mets’ Diaz to miss year with torn tendon

Díaz, who turns 29 next week, retired the side in order in the ninth inning of a 5-2 victory over the Dominican Republic on Wednesday night that sent Puerto Rico to the World Baseball Classic quarterfinals. As Díaz and his teammates jumped together in the infield, the right-hander collapsed and reached for his right leg. He was taken off the field in a wheelchair.

March 17, 2023 - 3:23 PM

Puerto Rico pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) is being helped by team pitching coach Ricky Bones and medical staff after the the Pool D game against Dominican Republic at the World Baseball Classic at loanDepot Park on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Miami, Florida. (David Santiago/Miami Herald/TNS)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — New York Mets closer Edwin Díaz has a torn patellar tendon and is expected to miss the entire season after hurting his right knee while celebrating a victory in the World Baseball Classic.

The Mets announced Thursday night that Díaz had surgery earlier in the day. Without going into specifics, general manager Billy Eppler said Thursday afternoon that a general timeline for recovery from this type of injury is about eight months.

“There are instances where athletes have come back earlier, more around the six-month mark,” Eppler told reporters. “But those are a little bit more of the exception than the rule.”

