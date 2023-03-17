Mets’ Diaz to miss year with torn tendon

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — New York Mets closer Edwin Díaz has a torn patellar tendon and is expected to miss the entire season after hurting his right knee while celebrating a victory in the World Baseball Classic.

The Mets announced Thursday night that Díaz had surgery earlier in the day. Without going into specifics, general manager Billy Eppler said Thursday afternoon that a general timeline for recovery from this type of injury is about eight months.

“There are instances where athletes have come back earlier, more around the six-month mark,” Eppler told reporters. “But those are a little bit more of the exception than the rule.”