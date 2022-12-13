 | Tue, Dec 13, 2022
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61

Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach, known for his prolific pass-happy offenses, died following a heart attack Monday. Leach also coached at Texas Tech and Washington State.

By

Sports

December 13, 2022 - 1:14 PM

Head coach Mike Leach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs speaks to his team during the NCAA football game between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium on Sept. 10, 2022, in Tucson, Arizona. Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images/TNS

Mike Leach, the gruff, pioneering and unfiltered college football coach who helped revolutionize the game with the Air Raid offense, has died following complications from a heart condition, Mississippi State said Tuesday. He was 61.

Leach, who was in his third season as head coach at Mississippi State, fell ill Sunday at his home in Starkville, Mississippi. He was treated at a local hospital before being airlifted to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, about 120 miles away. He died Monday night.

“Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather. He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity,” the family said in a statement issued by Mississippi State. “We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father’s life.”

