 | Wed, Apr 05, 2023
Menu Search Log in

MLB average salary up year after lockout 

The average Major League Baseball salary was up 11.1% to a record $4.9 million to start this season, the biggest jump for the sport since 2001, according to a study by The Associated Press. 

By

Sports

April 5, 2023 - 1:17 PM

New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer works against the Miami Marlins during the first inning on Opening Day at loanDepot park on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Miami. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images/TNS)

NEW YORK (AP) — A year removed from a labor lockout that postponed opening day, major league players are enjoying their biggest salary spike in more than two decades.

The average Major League Baseball salary was up 11.1% to a record $4.9 million to start this season, the largest jump for the sport since 2001, according to a study by The Associated Press.

The surge follows a spending spree in the first offseason since players and owners agreed to a five-year collective bargaining agreement last March.

Related
March 10, 2022
March 2, 2022
February 10, 2022
February 1, 2022
Most Popular