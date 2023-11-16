 | Thu, Nov 16, 2023
MLB owners approve A’s move to Vegas

The Oakland Athletics will move to Las Vegas for the 2025 baseball season, MLB owners approved unanimously Thursday. A new ballpark is expected to be built along the Las Vegas Strip.

By

Sports

November 16, 2023 - 12:57 PM

An artist's rendering of what the Oakland Athletics' Las Vegas ballpark could look like. The $1.5 billion, 30,000-seat stadium is planned to be located on nine of the Tropicana property's 35 acres. Photo by Oakland Athletics/TNS

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Oakland Athletics’ move to Las Vegas was unanimously approved Thursday by Major League Baseball team owners, cementing the sport’s first relocation since 2005.

A 75% vote of the 30 teams was necessary for approval of A’s owner John Fisher’s plan, which was endorsed by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred.

“There was an effort over more than a decade to find a stadium solution in Oakland,” Manfred said Thursday. “It was John Fisher’s preference. It was my preference. … It didn’t happen.”

