MLB spring training brings rule changes

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jeff McNeil thinks he’ll adapt quickly to baseball’s big shift — really, an anti-shift.

“I’m playing a normal second base now instead of in short right field. I’ve been playing second base my whole life so it shouldn’t be too hard to adjust to,” the New York Mets All-Star infielder and big league batting champion said.

Spring training opens Monday in Florida and Arizona for players reporting early ahead of the World Baseball Classic, and the rest of pitchers and catchers will start workouts two days later.