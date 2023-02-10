 | Sat, Feb 11, 2023
Menu Search Log in

MLB spring training brings rule changes

Spring training opens Monday in Florida and Arizona for players reporting early ahead of the World Baseball Classic, and the rest of pitchers and catchers will start workouts two days later.

By

Sports

February 10, 2023 - 3:02 PM

JUPITER, - MARCH 12: Fans attend Corona Beach Zone during the spring training game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Miami Marlins in the sixth inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on March 12, 2020 in Jupiter, Fla. MLB will be suspending Spring Training due to the ongoing threat of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and pushing back Opening Day by two weeks. Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images/TNS

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jeff McNeil thinks he’ll adapt quickly to baseball’s big shift — really, an anti-shift.

“I’m playing a normal second base now instead of in short right field. I’ve been playing second base my whole life so it shouldn’t be too hard to adjust to,” the New York Mets All-Star infielder and big league batting champion said.

Spring training opens Monday in Florida and Arizona for players reporting early ahead of the World Baseball Classic, and the rest of pitchers and catchers will start workouts two days later.

Related
February 10, 2022
February 1, 2022
February 2, 2021
April 7, 2020
Most Popular