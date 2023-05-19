 | Fri, May 19, 2023
Menu Search Log in

MLB warns batters of tricking pitchers with pitch clock

Teams have been warned by Major League Baseball that batters may not attempt to deceive pitchers into quick-pitch violations. 

By

Sports

May 19, 2023 - 2:17 PM

Aaron Judge (99) of the New York Yankees runs out a home run in the first inning of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on May 15, 2023, in Toronto, Canada. (Cole Burston/Getty Images/TNS)

NEW YORK (AP) — Teams were warned by Major League Baseball on Wednesday that batters may not attempt to deceive pitchers into quick-pitch violations.

“In recent days, we have seen batters attempt to induce pitchers to violate the pitch timer regulations by creating the appearance that they are in the batter’s box and alert to the pitcher with more than eight seconds remaining on the clock when, in actuality, they have not fully entered the batter’s box,” MLB senior vice president Michael Hill wrote in a two-page memo to general managers, assistant general managers and field managers.

After getting ahead 0-1 in the count during the ninth inning Saturday, Boston closer Kenley Jansen was called for a violation for starting his delivery while St. Louis’ Willson Contreras had his right foot in the batter’s box and his left foot outside. Jansen followed with a pair of balls that pushed the count to 3-1, then was called for another quick-pitch violation, resulting in a walk.

Related
March 31, 2023
March 1, 2023
February 21, 2023
November 2, 2021
Most Popular