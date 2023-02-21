 | Tue, Feb 21, 2023
On the clock: MLB’s new rules will affect more than just pitchers

Major League Baseball plans to crack down on pace of play issues within the sport by enforcing a pitch clock. The key question is how quickly players will adjust to the new pace.

By

Sports

February 21, 2023 - 1:46 PM

José Cuas of the Kansas City Royals throws a pitch in the eighth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium during the 2022 season. Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images/TNS

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — As one of the game’s top prospects, Grayson Rodriguez will probably make his debut for the Baltimore Orioles pretty soon, and then the 23-year-old right-hander can begin adjusting to the big leagues.

In one respect, he has a critical head start: Rodriguez has plenty of experience with the pitch clock that was tested in the minors and will now be used in the majors.

“I was a big fan of it,” he said. “Obviously, it speeds up the game. As a pitcher, it’s kind of what you want. Big league hitters take a long time to get to the plate. That drives me crazy, so this pitch clock kind of expediting the process, I like it a lot.”

