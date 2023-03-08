 | Wed, Mar 08, 2023
Morant sidelined amidst gun, strip club investigation

Ja Morant is fearless on the basketball court. That aggressive style of play helped skyrocket the 23-year-old guard to a meteoric rise to NBA stardom. But his reckless approach to basketball seemingly has spilled over into his off-court lifestyle putting him on the sidelines. 

March 8, 2023 - 1:23 PM

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) goes to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers forward Stanley Johnson (14) and forward LeBron James (6) during the second half at FedExForum on December 29, 2021, in Memphis, Tennessee. (Justin Ford/Getty Images/TNS) Photo by TNS

Ja Morant’s skyrocketing basketball career is on hold following a series of off-court decisions by the young NBA star involving a gun in a strip club, actions which have temporarily derailed his meteoric rise.

Morant is the target of a second NBA investigation in weeks with no timetable for his return to the Memphis Grizzlies. The two-time All-Star will miss his second game Tuesday night when Memphis visits the Los Angeles Lakers.

His benching after showing an apparent gun while at a strip club hours after a loss to Denver comes amid a sealed lawsuit alleging he punched a teenager during a pick-up game at his home last summer along with drinking and partying.

