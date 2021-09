FORT SCOTT — Any questions about the Iola High cross country teams are already being answered with authority.

The Mustang boys placed three runners among the top seven finishers and four of the top 11, in taking third overall at the Fort Scott Invitational.

Only five points separated the top three teams in the event, with Pittsburg’s 46 points just a shade better than Fort Scott’s 50 and Iola’s 51.