Mustangs and Cubs hit the greens

A couple of high schools, Iola and Humboldt, are preparing to tee off on the fairway for a new spring golf season. Iola returns a state qualifier from last year in Chris Holloway while Humboldt will carry only one senior on this year's team.

Iola’s Xander Sellman Photo by Richard Luken

The Iola and Humboldt High golf programs have a good balance of veterans and newcomers. The Mustangs return a couple state qualifiers. Humboldt has one senior with the rest being freshmen and sophomores. 

Iola 

Iola head coach Jeremy Sellman is hoping his golfers can swing smooth enough to have a couple of state qualifiers this spring. Junior Chris Holloway was a state qualifier in 2021 and just missed state last year while Xander Sellman went to the state competition last year. 

