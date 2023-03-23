Mustangs and Cubs hit the greens

The Iola and Humboldt High golf programs have a good balance of veterans and newcomers. The Mustangs return a couple state qualifiers. Humboldt has one senior with the rest being freshmen and sophomores.

Iola

Iola head coach Jeremy Sellman is hoping his golfers can swing smooth enough to have a couple of state qualifiers this spring. Junior Chris Holloway was a state qualifier in 2021 and just missed state last year while Xander Sellman went to the state competition last year.