Mustangs bounce back into victory column

A pair of third-quarter scoring drives for Iola High, accentuated by a stout defensive effort, turned into a 13-6 win over visiting Santa Fe Trail Friday.

The Mustangs trailed 6-0 at the break, but opened the second half with a 52-yard scoring run from junior quarterback Tre Wilson. Kale Pratt’s extra-point kick pushed Iola ahead, 7-6.

Then, after a Charger punt, Iola took advantage of a 36-yard pass from Wilson to Cortland Carson and a 35-yard run from Easton Weseloh to set up Weseloh’s 5-yard touchdown run.

The Mustang defense took it from there, keeping Santa Fe Trail well outside scoring range the rest of the way. Iola High’s Grady Dougherty (77) blocks for Mustang running back Easton Weseloh (5) against Santa Fe Trail Friday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

The Chargers’ last possession ended with a fourth-down incompletion at the Iola 34 with 6½ minutes left.

Iola picked up three straight first downs to run out the clock from there, including a critical 9-yard pass from Wilson to Carson on fourth and nine with 1:31 left.

Both teams were plagued with penalties in the early going

An illegal procedure penalty midway through the first quarter negated an 8-yard touchdown pass from Wilson to Carson. The Mustangs wound up turning the ball over on downs when Wilson came up inches short on a fourth-and-long scramble.

Santa Fe Trail’s only scoring drive came in the waning moments of the second quarter.

Xavier Davis’s leaping catch of a 33-yard pass from Rigley Sleichter, followed a short time later by a questionable pass interference penalty on the Mustangs led to a 6-yard touchdown run from Kane Tantaros with 16 seconds left.

Wilson led the victors with 111 yards on 18 carries, while completing 6 of 9 passes for 109 yards. Weseloh followed with 67 yards rushing. Carson had 45 yards receiving and 16 yards on the ground. Iola High’s Nick Bauer (2) leaps in an attempt to break up a pass to Santa Fe Trail’s Xavier Davis Friday. Photo by Richard Luken

Wilson had a team-high seven tackles, followed by Weseloh with six and Nick Bauer and Jordy Kaufman with five apiece. Bauer and Brody Peters received fumbles.

Iola (2-1) travels to Anderson County, which lost 30-28 to Lexington, Mo.

ELSEWHERE Friday, Humboldt improved to 3-0 with a 68-0 thrashing of host Erie, Marmaton Valley also moved up to 3-0 with a 50-0 shutout win over Northeast. Crest dropped to 2-1 with a 52-6 loss to Oswego. Yates Center came up just short a bid for its first win of the season, falling to St. Paul, 34-26.