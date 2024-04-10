 | Wed, Apr 10, 2024
Mustangs find winning formula at Anderson County

A combination of timely hitting, shut-down pitching and stout defense gave Iola High's baseball team a productive day on the diamond Tuesday. The Mustangs swept host Anderson County, 11-4 and 5-0.

April 10, 2024 - 3:24 PM

Iola High’s Tre Wilson (15) slides into second just ahead of the tag from Anderson County infielder Zach Schaffer Tuesday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

GARNETT — It’s difficult — perhaps impossible — to discuss Iola High’s doubleheader sweep over Anderson County Tuesday, without pointing to the contributions of senior Landon Weide.

All he did was score the first runs of both games — going 2-for-4 in each — before taking to the mound to stymie a Bulldog rally at the end of Game 1, and then throw six innings of shutout ball in the nightcap.

Oh, and to top things off, Weide played catcher in the bottom of the seventh because the starting catcher, Tre Wilson, was needed to pitch the final inning.

