Mustangs hit the courts

PITTSBURG — A shorthanded Iola High tennis team acquitted itself quite well Thursday as the Mustangs ventured to the Pittsburg Invitational.

Iola was without its No. 1 singles team of Ethan Riebel and Brody Thompson due to illness.

The No. 2 doubles team of Konner Larney and Donovan Nee picked up the slack, winning two of their three matches, and narrowly missing out on a perfect day.

Larney and Nee opened the proceedings with an 8-3 win over Pittsburg’s Josh Ozbun and Kory Johnson and ended things with an 8-5 win over Labette County’s Caleb Jarman and Chris Hare. Alas, an 8-7 loss to Fort Scott’s Mykael Lewis and Malachi Larsen in a six-point tiebreaker marked their only blemish.