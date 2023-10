Iola’s Cole Moyer finds a lot of similarities between cross country and the movie “Talladega Nights.”

“In ‘Talladega Nights’ they say there’s good days and there’s bad days in racing,” said Moyer. “When I have had a bad day I can’t let that get to me. I have to tune out the noise.”

Moyer was voted the top Athlete of the Month among the male athletes.