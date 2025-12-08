Mustangs prevail in opener

GARNETT — The Iola High School Mustang basketball team surprised more than a few Friday after opening the 2025-2026 season with a 59-55 victory over the Anderson County Bulldogs.

After graduating nearly its entire starting lineup last spring, Iola expected a rebuild year. But the Mustangs had other plans, earning their first Pioneer League win of the year.

“It feels good with all of the pieces we have, and knowing how much we’re going to grow,” Iola coach Luke Bycroft said. “We’ll continue to get better. I know we’re not going to be the same team in a month. We’re going to be so much better.”

The Mustangs made a strong first impression after opening the first 5 minutes on a 10-0 run off a drive from senior forward Brennan Coffield, a pair of 3-pointers by junior guard Austin Crooks and a drive by senior guard Nick Bauer.

“I was getting open and in the corner, and they kicked it out,” said Crooks, who scored a team-leading 28 points and four steals. “I was just knocking down shots. When they started closing out on the three, I started attacking the rim.”

Anderson County kept it close in the second half. But as they focused on stopping Crooks, they neglected Coffield. Coffield made them pay, scoring eight of his 12 points in the fourth quarter to keep the Bulldogs at a distance.

“I got some good looks, and I was able to knock them down,” Coffield said. “Just getting to the rim, they started collapsing so we got some kick-outs and started knocking them down.”

With less than a minute left on the clock, the Bulldogs pulled within a point after Anderson County junior guard Dylan Hoffman got 3 points the hard way on a contested shot.

With both teams in the bonus, and a bucket determining the winner, Coach Bycroft called a timeout.

“‘I know you’re tired, but you have to dig deep,’” Bycroft said he told his players at the break. “‘You have to have heart. Whether your legs are tired or not, it takes heart to do it. It takes heart to win. You know what you’re doing, so go do it.’ And we held on.”

Looking to preserve the clock, the Bulldogs fouled Crooks, who proceeded to add to Iola’s lead from the free-throw line.

Crooks then intercepted a pass on the next possession, sealing the victory with another free-throw on the ensuing possession to make it a two-score ball game 59-55.

The Mustangs return to the hardwood Tuesday night in Richmond, where they will remain throughout the week as part of the Central Heights Preseason Tournament.

Iola opens against Osage City, with tipoff set for 5 p.m.