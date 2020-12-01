Menu Search Log in

Mustangs rough up Osawatomie

Iola Middle School's girls deployed a stingy defense all night long in sweeping three games from visiting Osawatomie. The contests marked the final opportunity for spectators to watch middle school or high school athletic events locally until Jan. 28.

December 1, 2020 - 10:03 AM

Iola Middle School’s Kyndal Bycroft (0), La Princia Pulley (1) and Alana Mader (25) harass an Osawatomie ball handler Monday in the Mustangs’ 32-9 victory. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

It’ll be awhile before spectators will get to watch any kind of middle school or high school athletic events again. Monday’s contest was the last local athletic event to allow spectators until well into the new year.

So the Iola Middle School girls made sure to send off the crowd with a defensive clinic Monday evening.

The Mustang teams swept visiting Osawatomie in three games, highlighted by the eighth-grade A team’s 32-9 romp.

