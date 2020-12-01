Mustangs rough up Osawatomie

It’ll be awhile before spectators will get to watch any kind of middle school or high school athletic events again. Monday’s contest was the last local athletic event to allow spectators until well into the new year.
So the Iola Middle School girls made sure to send off the crowd with a defensive clinic Monday evening.
The Mustang teams swept visiting Osawatomie in three games, highlighted by the eighth-grade A team’s 32-9 romp.
