Iola Middle School’s seventh-graders took a big lead against Pioneer League rival Osawatomie Thursday, and rolled from there to take a 33-24 victory.

The Mustangs held a 16-point lead, and fended off a ferocious Trojan challenge down the stretch to seal the win.

Haidyn Desmarteau was Iola’s key protagonist, converting several steals and layups into 16 points. Cam Wille chipped in with 11.