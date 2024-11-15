Iola middle-schoolers take two of three from Osawatomie

Iola Middle School’s girls kept up their winning ways Thursday, taking two of three from visiting Osawatomie.

In eighth-grade action, the Mustangs took a commanding 22-8 lead, and then overcame a third-quarter lull to pull away down the stretch in a 37-19 victory.

Haidyn Desmarteau was the spark plug, scoring 22, including 14 over the first quarter quarters. Kinzley Fountain had a strong second quarter and wound up with eight. Breighlynn Rutherford chipped in with five; Cam Wille added two.

Iola’s junior varsity was stringent on defense as well, allowing just a pair of field goals in a 32-5 romp.

Iola Middle School seventh-grader Cora Boren, center, drives to the basket against Osawatomie Thursday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Iola Middle School eighth-graders Breighlynn Rutherfor (20) and Cam Wille (10) go for a rebound against Osawatomie Thursday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register 2 photos

A balanced attack was the focus, although both Lily Jerome and Eliana Higginbotham had strong scoring nights with 10 and eight points, respectively. Hannah Thompson and Jayna Ivy each scored four. Kailyn Rodriguez, Mary Burris and Sophia Doty all had two points.

Osawatomie’s victory came in the seventh-grade game, winning 32-2 over Iola. Cora Boren had Iola’s field goal.

THE MUSTANGS will have a busy week ahead of them to wrap up the 2024 schedule. Iola hosts Wellsville on Monday and Burlington on Tuesday, before trekking to Garnett next Saturday for the Pioneer League Tournament.